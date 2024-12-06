Muscat: In a move aimed at enhancing economic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al Said, Oman’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, met with the visiting Omani trade delegation from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The meeting addressed several strategic themes to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the ambassador emphasized the importance of working towards Gulf integration, pointing out the need to market the Sultanate more effectively by organizing forums and meetings for large manufacturers that have products not available in the Saudi market. He noted that these events would contribute to enhancing trade exchange and increasing Omani exports.

The discussion also touched on the importance of unifying efforts with various governmental and private institutions, and collaborating with the embassy to promote the Sultanate and its provinces in particular. The ambassador explained that these efforts would help build strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of the national economy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants focused on strategic sectors and proposed the establishment of digital platforms for marketing and promoting these sectors. Additionally, the importance of forming clusters in specific sectors, including industry, real estate development, and food security, was highlighted. It was agreed to hold small seminars to introduce the services offered and host peers to address common challenges.

The delegation also expressed their readiness to collaborate with Saudi companies in the fields of innovation and technology, which would help enhance competitiveness and achieve sustainable development.

