Muscat – The Supervisory Committee of the Promising Omani Startups Program convened for its fourth meeting of the year, chaired by H H Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said, Honorary President of the Programme.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the initiative to establish a law for startups focused on innovation and technology in Oman. The committee also discussed the facilities currently provided to startups and explored ways to enhance these resources, aiming to create a more supportive environment for the growth and development of emerging businesses.

