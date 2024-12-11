Muscat – Asyad Group, Oman’s leading integrated logistics provider, in partnership with Omantel Innovation Labs has launched the ASYAD Accelerator programme to elevate competitiveness in Oman’s logistics sector. Targeting local tech startups, the programme aims to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and support the development of Oman’s logistics ecosystem.

The ASYAD Accelerator programme has attracted numerous tech startup projects and entrepreneurial ideas with strong potential to advance the supply chain and create innovative solutions within cold chain industry, according to a press statement.

After a rigorous selection process, 29 startups were chosen to participate, bringing together a pool of promising talent prepared to make meaningful contributions and impact to the industry.

Over the past two months, ASYAD Accelerator has conducted an intensive bootcamp for participating startups. Covering both theoretical and practical components, these sessions explored essential topics such as business model development, customer profiling, market assessment, financial planning, and project management. The workshops also focused on product development methods and presentation techniques to investors, empowering participants to refine their visions for their startups and prepare for market entry.

Following an evaluation of top ideas and projects in the workshops, 20 tech startups progressed to a final review phase conducted by a panel of experts from Asyad Group, Omantel, and specialists from the public and private sectors. The assessment criteria included market needs, financial sustainability, and technical feasibility, ensuring alignment with Oman’s logistics priorities. Four startups advanced to join the ASYAD Accelerator, selected for their market expansion potential, scalability and innovative solutions.

Milestone for Omani startups

Khalfan bin Khamis al Khusaibi, In-Country Value lead at Asyad Group, praised the participating tech startups for their commitment and capabilities. He also added that selection for the ASYAD Accelerator is a transformative step in these tech startups’ entrepreneurial journeys, enabling them to bring significant contributions to the logistics sector.

Khusaibi emphasised the importance of continued support to accelerate these startups’ solutions, adding substantial value to the national economy and Asyad Group alike.

The selected tech startups include eHissab, ILab Marine, Morpho Pharmaceutical, and Sayyar, each offering unique and sustainable digital solutions aimed at addressing logistics challenges.

The ASYAD Accelerator’s progress reflects Asyad Group and Omantel’s dedication to empowering Omani entrepreneurs and advancing technological innovation in alignment with Oman’s Vision 2040. By investing in local talent and promoting eco-friendly digital solutions, the programme contributes to the growth of Oman’s logistics sector and reinforces the nation’s position as an innovation hub.

Asyad and Omantel remain committed to supporting startups within and beyond the programme through joint initiatives and fostering collaborative networks. The culmination of this accelerator will see these entrepreneurs ready to launch their solutions, poised to redefine logistics operations within Oman and potentially on a global scale.

