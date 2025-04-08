Muscat – The State Council will convene for its sixth session of the second regular session of the eighth term on Monday, chaired by Sheikh Abdulmalik al Khalili, Chairman of State Council, and attended by members and the secretary-general of the council.

The session’s agenda includes a speech by the chairman. The Council will also discuss the Legal Committee’s opinion on the Draft Law on Combating Human Trafficking, the Economic and Financial Committee’s opinion on the Draft Real Estate Regulation Law, and the Technology and Innovation Committee’s opinion on the Draft Law on Regulating Communications and Information Technology. Additionally, the session will review the General Secretariat’s report on the council’s activities.

