MUSCAT: Omani startup ZabonEx has closed a $100,000 pre-seed investment round, led by Future Fund Oman and ITHCA Group, marking a major milestone in its journey to transform the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry. The investment will fuel the company’s growth as it expands its smart predictive analytics platform designed to reduce food waste and improve distribution efficiency.

Founded by Hatim Moosa and Almuhannad al Balushi, ZabonEx offers a B2B SaaS platform tailored to the needs of F&B producers, distributors, and retailers. The platform delivers granular, real-time demand forecasts, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions on inventory management, production, and logistics.

“This round is a major step forward for us,” said Hatim Moosa. “It will allow us to accelerate both business development and product enhancement within Oman’s F&B ecosystem. We are committed to building a strong local foundation before expanding to regional markets.”

Co-founder Almuhannad al Balushi echoed the mission. “F&B businesses are under pressure to stay profitable while meeting sustainability expectations. ZabonEx was born from this challenge. We empower them to make better decisions by forecasting demand at a granular level, improving not just margins but also their environmental footprint.”

The new funding will support further development of ZabonEx’s core predictive engine and expansion of its technology team. The startup also plans to establish strategic partnerships with local producers and retailers and roll out tailored onboarding and analytics tools to meet the unique needs of Oman’s F&B landscape.

With strong investor backing and a scalable product, ZabonEx is positioning itself as the intelligence backbone of the region’s data-driven food supply chain. The company’s vision is clear: smarter sales, less waste, and a more sustainable future for the food industry.

