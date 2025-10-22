Guangzhou – An Omani delegation, including representatives from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and a number of Omani business owners, continues its official visit to the Canton International Trade Fair in Guangzhou, China. The fair is one of the largest trade events in the world.

The delegation is headed by Eng Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, Second Vice Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Chairman of the Chamber’s South Batinah Branch, with the participation of Eng Saeed bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Chamber’s North Batinah Branch.

Commenting on this visit, Saadi confirmed that the visit reflects the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the private sector and empowering entrepreneurs to build promising international trade relationships. He said: “We are working to strengthen relations with leading Chinese companies and provide a stimulating environment for the exchange of goods and services, in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 to diversify the economy.”

He added: “We are also keen to open new horizons for Omani business owners, enhance their presence in global markets, and benefit from the Chinese experience in manufacturing and trade.”

For his part, Abri explained that organising these visits is one of the unique services the Chamber provides to business owners, allowing them to learn about foreign investment opportunities and draw inspiration for business ideas that can be implemented within the sultanate, supporting the national economy and contributing to the provision of job opportunities for Omani youth.

Saeed bin Khalfan al Qutaiti, owner of the Al Qutaiti Cement Products Factory from the wilayat of Al Khabourah in North Batinah, spoke about his visit to the fair, saying, “Visiting the fair and viewing the extensive offerings opened up many horizons for us, and we worked to achieve what suited us to develop our existing projects and seize new investment opportunities. We held individual meetings with a number of Chinese companies and concluded a number of preliminary agreements, which we will seek to implement upon our return and perhaps attend again as needed.”

Hussain Ibrahim al Ajmi, owner of Hussain Development and Investment Company, confirmed that participating in the Canton Fair as part of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation was a rich and fruitful experience that allowed him to closely examine the latest global industrial and commercial innovations and identify opportunities for cooperation and partnership with Chinese companies and factories in various sectors.

Fatima bint Abdullah al Dhaheri, owner of Al Astoora Sweets Company (Rucci brand), also spoke about her impressions of visiting the exhibition. “The purpose of my visit to the exhibition was to learn about the latest trends in the food manufacturing sector, connect with manufacturing partners and suppliers, and gain knowledge about ways to improve productivity and efficiency. I found this as I wandered around the exhibition. I never imagined the exhibition would be so diverse in various fields of trade and industry.”

The visit, which runs from October 17 to 24, aims to enhance areas of trade cooperation and learn about the latest products and industrial innovations. It also aims to explore import and investment opportunities through field visits to a number of major Chinese companies and factories.

This visit is expected to result in direct economic partnerships and future agreements that will contribute to stimulating trade activity and raising the level of trade exchange between the two countries.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

