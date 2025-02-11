Muscat: The Omani-Brunei Joint Committee held its fourth meeting in Muscat on Monday to discuss means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the economic, investment and cultural fields.

The Omani side was chaired by Dr. Saleh Said Massan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, while the Brunei side was chaired by Dr. Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary (Economy) at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Brunei Darussalam.

The meeting reviewed the trade and investment relations between the two countries and means of promoting them in sectors of common interest.

These include the exchange of expertise in best practices in writing and developing curricula, mechanisms for drafting school books, and career guidance programmes in both countries, in addition to enhancing cooperation in student guidance programs, health awareness initiatives, studying labour market trends and future needs.

The meeting also discussed the topic of organising regular dialogue sessions featuring prominent writers and thinkers from both countries, encouraging mutual participation in cultural, sports and youth festivals, events and exhibitions, as well as organising training camps for sports teams in tourist cities in both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance the exchange of scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, support the exchange of students and academics between higher education institutions in the Sultanate of Oman and Brunei Darussalam, facilitate the exchange of information on the procedures for submitting applications for recognition of Omani higher education institutions with the authorities concerned in Brunei, enhance cooperation in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, organise direct bilateral programmes between Omani higher education institutions and their counterparts in Brunei, and benefiting from Brunei Vision 2035 in the areas of lifelong learning and private education.

The Omani side expressed its interest in benefiting from Brunei Darussalam’s experience in improving its ranking in the human development index, encouraging investment in tourism projects and products between the two countries, enhancing cooperation in exchanging expertise and experiences related to training and qualifying workers in tourism site management and local community empowerment initiatives, identifying best practices in sustainable tourism development and promotion, and supporting the establishment of unique and high-quality tourism projects and products that serve the common interests of the two countries.

