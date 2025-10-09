Muscat – The Oman–France Joint Business Council met in Muscat on Wednesday to review mutual investment opportunities and set out its future work plan to enhance economic cooperation between the private sectors of the Sultanate of Oman and the French Republic.

The meeting, held at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), was attended by H E Nabil Hajlaoui, French Ambassador to Oman, and co-chaired by Jamil bin Ali Sultan, Head of the Omani side, and Lionel Rabin, Head of the French side, along with several council members.

Discussions focused on the council’s strategic objectives, governance framework, resource requirements, and upcoming economic events, all aimed at deepening bilateral trade and investment ties.

H E Hajlaoui described the meeting as “an important step in enhancing economic relations between the two friendly countries.” He noted that the council provides a platform to identify new areas of cooperation between private-sector institutions. “We are committed to supporting French companies interested in investing in the Omani market while encouraging Omani firms to expand into France and benefit from its advanced expertise and technologies. Through this council, we aim to transform economic relations into practical partnerships and tangible projects that benefit both nations,” he added.

Sultan said the meeting marked a continuation of the “fruitful cooperation between the Omani and French sides,” providing an opportunity to set joint priorities for the next phase. “The discussions focused on defining clear strategic goals, strengthening governance mechanisms, and identifying events that will help develop trade and investment relations between Oman and France,” he said.

Rabin highlighted that economic relations between the two countries have experienced steady growth. He said both sides are working on a clear action plan to further strengthen ties and open new avenues for cooperation. “The Omani market offers a promising environment for French companies, and collaboration based on innovation and sustainability will help build long-term partnerships that serve the interests of both countries,” he added.

