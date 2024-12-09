Muscat – Universal Fine Chemicals Company on Sunday celebrated the official groundbreaking of the world’s second-largest polymer manufacturing plant at Sohar Port and Freezone.

The project, which will be established at an investment cost of around $300mn, marks a significant milestone in the development of Oman’s industrial sector, reinforcing the country’s position on the global stage for innovation and sustainable development.

The groundbreaking ceremony was organised under the patronage of H E Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, and in the presence of H H Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said, Chairman of Universal Fine Chemicals, along with a distinguished gathering of officials.

The project will occupy 240,000 sqm within Sohar Port, demonstrating a strong commitment to technological advancement and industrial growth. Utilising advanced technologies, the facility will produce polyacrylamide and related monomers essential for diverse industries, including energy, agriculture, wastewater management, and paper production. This initiative addresses global challenges in energy production and water management while driving innovation-led growth.

The partnership between Universal Fine Chemicals and Sohar Port will also foster the development of downstream industries within the port’s petrochemical cluster. The plant is expected to commence operations by the first quarter of 2026.

In a press statement, Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of Sohar Port, said, “This collaboration not only shapes trade dynamics but also propels Oman’s Vision 2040 forward. It positions Sohar Port as a leading global exporter of industrial chemicals and reflects our commitment to innovation-led growth and market expansion. By connecting businesses to the world and attracting substantial foreign direct investment from Singapore and China, we enhance the port’s appeal as a premier investment destination. Ultimately, we are diversifying the economy beyond traditional sectors while fostering sustainable development and creating career opportunities for the people of Oman.”

Echo Liu, CEO of Universal Fine Chemicals, said, “By targeting diverse and expansive markets, our partnership will establish a strong foothold in key economic zones and amplify supply chains while attracting relevant industries. This innovative polymer manufacturing plant is poised to leverage Sohar Port and Freezone’s strategic geographic position and logistics capabilities to stimulate economic growth and enhance local trade networks. Furthermore, the project extends its reach beyond regional boundaries, focusing on markets in the GCC, North and South America, and the European Union.”

Success of the project will be measured by achieving target production volumes of polyacrylamide and related monomers, implementing innovative manufacturing technologies, and expanding market share in key global regions. The initiative will also prioritise reducing environmental impact through advancements in water treatment, energy efficiency, and sustainable agricultural practices. This mission aligns with Sohar Port and Freezone’s strategic objectives, reinforcing their commitment to advancing global trade and economic development while positioning Oman as a hub for industrial innovation and sustainable progress.

