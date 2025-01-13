Oman’s ambitious urban vision is taking shape, spearheaded by a dynamic blueprint unveiled by Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning. At the recent media briefing titled “Oman and the World,” the minister outlined a transformative agenda aimed at positioning the country as a premier investment destination and a pioneer of sustainable urban living. This strategic push aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, setting the stage for cutting-edge urban developments and thriving communities.

Central to Oman’s urban strategy is the empowerment of investors and real estate developers through streamlined regulations and collaborative frameworks. Dr Al Shueili underscored the Ministry’s commitment to fostering partnerships between government entities, private investors, and stakeholders—a synergy seen as the backbone of Oman’s urban renaissance.

“Our role is to create an environment where investors can thrive,” he stated, emphasizing that these partnerships are crucial to driving innovation and sustainable progress in the real estate sector.

At the heart of the urban transformation is Sultan Haitham City, envisioned as Oman’s first integrated smart city and a centerpiece of Oman Vision 2040. The city represents a modern urban model, blending advanced planning, technology, and sustainability. An international tender for the development and management of its cutting-edge technologies is imminent, signaling Oman’s intent to leverage global expertise.

“Sultan Haitham City encapsulates our vision for the future—a city designed for people and powered by innovation,” he noted.

In line with global trends, Oman’s future projects will integrate smart technologies to ensure efficiency, connectivity, and environmental sustainability. From AI-driven infrastructure solutions to state-of-the-art digital services, the Ministry is laying the foundation for a comprehensive digital transformation. Dr Al Shueili stressed that these initiatives would enhance not only project operations but also the daily lives of residents and visitors.

“Oman’s commitment to digital transformation reflects our dedication to harnessing technology for a sustainable and inclusive future,” he noted.

While embracing modernity, Oman remains steadfast in preserving its cultural and architectural heritage. Dr Al Shueili revealed that new urban planning strategies prioritize community-centric designs, with neighborhoods featuring accessible markets, mosques, and pedestrian-friendly streets. Modern developments draw inspiration from traditional Omani architecture, creating a seamless blend of the past and the future.

“Our cities will remain a reflection of our rich heritage while embracing the best of modern urban innovation,” he affirmed.

The Oman Green Mountain (Al Jabal Al Akhdar) project has emerged as a standout opportunity for investment. Renowned for its moderate climate and stunning natural landscapes, the project offers a prime location for tourism, housing, and real estate ventures. To attract Gulf and international investments, the Ministry has introduced new ownership opportunities, further bolstering Oman’s appeal as an investment hub.

“Al Jabal Al Akhdar represents a perfect harmony of nature and development—a destination poised to attract global attention,” the Minister said.

Oman is also leveraging regional expertise to advance its urban agenda. Highlighting Egypt’s notable urban development achievements, Dr Al Shueili praised the collaborative efforts between Oman and Egypt’s Ministry of Housing. Egyptian companies have expressed significant interest in Oman’s burgeoning real estate sector, drawn by the Sultanate’s robust infrastructure and favorable investment climate.

To support a growing population projected to reach 5 to 8 million within the next decade, Oman is embarking on ambitious infrastructure projects. Plans for the Muscat Metro and an expanded public transport network were unveiled, with a focus on public-private partnerships. These initiatives aim to enhance urban mobility while accommodating future demographic shifts.

“Our infrastructure projects are designed to meet the needs of tomorrow, fostering connectivity and sustainable growth,” the Minister stated.

Oman’s future city projects reflect a bold and comprehensive approach to urban development, intertwining investment opportunities, cultural preservation, and technological advancement. By creating smart, sustainable communities, Oman is positioning itself as a regional and global leader in urban innovation.

With a clear vision and steadfast commitment, the Sultanate is on track to redefine urban living—building not only cities but also a legacy of progress and prosperity.

Qasim Al Maashani 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

