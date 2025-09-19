MUSCAT: Oman Tower Company (Oman Towers), a leading provider of wireless passive telecom infrastructure in the Sultanate, held a ceremony over the weekend to celebrate its newly established strategic partnership with Brookfield, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers with more than US$1 trillion in assets under management. The milestone follows Brookfield’s acquisition of a majority stake in Oman Towers, announced in June, underscoring the strong appeal of Oman’s telecom tower sector to international investors.

Applauding the partnership, Majid Amer al Kharoosi, CEO of Oman Towers, stated: “Today, we are proud to hold the closing ceremony of the strategic partnership between Oman Towers and Brookfield. This partnership is not just a commercial investment deal. Rather, it represents a launch towards new horizons, enhancing the company’s financial and operational capabilities, and enhancing its governance and business sustainability in line with national ambitions and future opportunities.”

Established in 2018, Oman Towers operates a portfolio of around 2,450 tower sites in collaboration with mobile operators across the Sultanate. With Brookfield’s entry as the majority shareholder, Burooj Telecommunications Networks and Al Souroh Investment remain strategic investors in the company.

For Brookfield, the acquisition expands its rapidly growing telecom tower platform in the Middle East, complementing its global portfolio of approximately 315,000 sites—making it the world’s second-largest tower operator. The firm’s holdings stretch across India, Europe, and the Middle East, including its landmark acquisition of ATC India via the Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT), which brought under its control about 257,000 sites in India—establishing Brookfield as the country’s largest tower company and a global leader outside China

