Muscat – Oman is set to participate in the Second Gulf-Azerbaijani Economic Forum, taking place this Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The event, titled ‘Sustainability, Investments, Partnerships’, is organised by the Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council Chambers (FGCCC), in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Authority and supported by the host country’s Ministry of Economy and the GCC General Secretariat.

Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and head of the FGCCC, said the forum aims to strengthen the trade relations of GCC with Azerbaijan. “We’re looking to explore the best joint investment opportunities and increase trade exchanges, especially given Azerbaijan’s promising economic potential,” he explained.

The forum will focus on showcasing key projects and investment opportunities across several sectors in both the GCC and Azerbaijan, including food security, agriculture, energy, water, logistics, and transportation.

