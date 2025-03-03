Muscat: Oman will highlight its tourism potential at ITB Berlin 2025, one of the world’s largest travel and trade exhibitions to be held from March 4 to 6. The sultanate will also launch a tourism advertising campaign in Germany targeting key locations in Berlin and Frankfurt coinciding with the event.

Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and over 55 Omani tourism and hospitality entities will participate to promote the sultanate’s cultural heritage, diverse travel experiences and investment opportunities.

Strategic partners, including Oman Air, Oman Airports, Omran Group and Visit Oman, will support the participation, which aligns with the government’s efforts to position the sultanate as a key global tourism destination. The focus will be on attracting European tourists and promoting sustainable development in the sector.

According to Haitham Mohammed al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion, participation in ITB Berlin will consolidate Oman’s presence on the world tourism map. “The exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase Oman’s tourism investment potential and experiences while fostering collaborations with Germany and other participating countries,” he said.

ITB Berlin 2025 will include conferences and panel discussions on tourism trends, covering digital innovations, sustainable tourism and advanced travel experiences. The advertising campaign in Berlin and Frankfurt will use public transport and key locations to raise awareness on Oman’s travel offerings.

As part of its international expansion strategy, the ministry is working to introduce direct flights to Muscat and Salalah and enhance routes from Russia and Spain. A tourism representation office has been reopened in Russia, with plans for another in Spain.

With its cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and growing infrastructure, Oman aims to attract more visitors and strengthen its tourism sector as a key driver of economic growth.

