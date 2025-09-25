Muscat – The global steel industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and the Arab steel sector is no exception. Tariff policies, the exclusion of companies from key markets, and the introduction of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) are creating fresh challenges for producers across the region. These developments are compelling regional steel players to accelerate their transition and safeguard long-term sustainability. More than ever, cooperation is essential to ensure competitiveness and resilience.

Against this backdrop, the 18th Arab Steel Summit & International Iron and Steel Exhibition will be hosted by Vale in Muscat during October 7–8, 2025. The summit will address the most pressing themes for the industry, ranging from raw material supply and future market dynamics to the technologies that will shape the sector in the years ahead.

Organised by the Arab Iron and Steel Union (AISU), this year’s edition builds on nearly two decades of dialogue and cooperation in the region. The event will bring together more than 600 participants from across the Arab world and beyond, including around thirty international companies covering the entire steel value chain. It will also feature the notable participation of leading international organisations sharing their expertise and perspectives on the future of the industry.

Eng Khalid bin Saleem al Qassabi, Director General of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said, “We are proud that Oman will host the 18th Arab Steel Summit and the International Iron and Steel Exhibition in cooperation with Vale as the host for this global steel event. This important gathering will bring together industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers from across the region and the world to exchange knowledge, explore opportunities, and shape the future of the steel and iron sector.”

He added, “Hosting this summit is in line with the objectives of Oman’s Industrial Strategy 2040, which aims to enhance industrial competitiveness, foster innovation, and strengthen Oman’s position as a regional hub for manufacturing and advanced industries. We look forward to welcoming participants to this event, and we are confident that the summit and exhibition will contribute to advancing the steel industry, supporting economic diversification, and creating sustainable opportunities for the future.”

Vale will showcase its contribution to building a more sustainable, lower-carbon steel value chain. Saleh al Musalhi, Chief Executive of Mega Hubs – Middle East and North Africa at Vale, said, “Hosting Arab Steel in Oman is an important milestone at a decisive moment for our industry. As markets adapt to decarbonisation imperatives and shifting trade dynamics, Oman’s strategic location, industrial vision, and emerging green hydrogen ecosystem make it a natural convergence point for global dialogue. At Vale, we see this summit as an opportunity to work with regional leaders to advance the technologies and partnerships that will define the future of the sector.”

By hosting Arab Steel 2025, Oman reaffirms its ambition to play a leading role in the region’s industrial future, actively shaping the priorities that will guide the steel sector in the years ahead.

