Muscat: A first-of-its-kind vocational guidance platform named Khuta (‘Steps’) has been launched in Oman that will provide a bridge between the job seekers and the number of employment opportunities available in the market.

In addition to sharpening the skills of students for jobs, the platform will keep pace with the requirements of Oman Vision 2040 in the fields of education, research, innovation and job market.

The platform is meant for students, job-seekers, employees, business owners, entrepreneurs, teachers, academics and guardians of students.

The inaugural ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr. Khamis Saif Al Jabri, Chairman of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit. Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, said that it would be a comprehensive and integrated platform, not limited to job opportunities only, but will provide training courses for job seekers, school and university students and hone their talents.

He hoped that everyone will benefit from it in terms of training and vocational guidance, as the platform will complement the work of the Ministry of Education in giving advice to students on their careers, training courses and consultations.

Engineer Azhar bin Ahmed Al Kindi, Technical Director of the National Employment Programme, confirmed that the adoption and implementation of the ‘Khuta’ platform came as one of the strategic initiatives for raising the efficiency of the vocational guidance service in the Sultanate of Oman, as it’s one of the main components that enhances integration and harmony between the output of the educational system and the actual needs of the labour market.

Al Kindi added that the platform seeks to improve career guidance programmes and ensure that its services reach the widest possible segment of society, confirmed by the results of scientific research.

Al Kindi stressed that the electronic platform will give guidance to children on their interests, skills and talents.

Dr. Badr bin Hammoud Al Kharousi, Head of the Development Team for the National Employment Programme and supervisor of the Khuta platform for career guidance, reviewed the services provided by the platform, namely: my studies, my profession, future skills, training, resources and tools.

Mahmoud bin Khalifa Al Saqri, Director of Social Responsibility at Khimji Ramdas Group, explained that the platform will be a roadmap for students at all levels of study, whether at the general diploma level or at the university level, in addition to job seekers.

Al Saqri said: “This platform will provide a bridge between job seekers and students on the availability of jobs in the public or private sectors and the level of specialisation among students.