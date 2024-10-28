Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) will launch on Sunday the tender for the Al Mudhaibi Industrial City Project.

It is expected to be an integrated venture for the industrial sector in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate due to its promising components in mining, food, tourism, and other sectors whose raw materials are available near the governorate.

This comes as a continuation of Madayn’s prominent role and contribution to supporting economic development and encouraging the establishment of value-added industries in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

Eng. Saleh bin Salman Al Abri, Director General of Facilities and Infrastructure at Madayn, said: “The general detailed plan for the industrial city has been completed, and all final designs and consulting studies have been approved, such as the soil testing study, traffic studies, and topographical studies. The preparation of the tender documents for the implementation of the first phase, which is expected to be launched in the near future, has also been completed.”

He added in a statement to Oman News Agency that the tender will include the development of approximately 2.5 million square meters, including a number of basic services, such as road networks, water, sewage, lighting, water tanks, security fences, surveillance devices, and a number of ready-made units in the pioneering Madayn complex with an area of 500 square metres for each industrial unit, as the complex will contain administrative offices with manufacturing workshops, private parking lots and truck entrances.

He pointed out that the tender will also include the service building having the offices of the management of the industrial city, the “Masar” service centre (a one-stop shop for providing services to investors), and meeting rooms with other facilities that serve investors in the industrial city.

He explained that due to the industrial city’s strategic location and its proximity to the main road that connects the Special Economic Zone in Duqm to the main ports and border crossings in the Sultanate of Oman, an area of 100,000 square metres has been allocated to provide logistics services.

Areas will also be allocated for agricultural investment in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in order to attract investments in the agricultural sector that serve the transformation industries related to food security in the governorate.

The industrial city will also focus on investing in renewable energy and knowledge industries in coordination with educational institutions in the governorate and private entities related to these two fields.

For his part, Eng. Saeed bin Khalfan Al Shabibi, Acting Director General of Al Mudhaibi Industrial City, said: “The presence of an industrial city equipped with basic services will be a real supporter in driving the development of economic activities in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, by providing the appropriate environment for the private sector to practice various industrial, commercial and service activities in one integrated place.”

He said that Al Mudhaibi Industrial City will be distinguished by some exceptional incentives and exemptions provided to investors, which are considered attractive and contributing elements for investment in it.

Eng. Saeed bin Khalfan Al Shabibi invited investors and business owners to submit an investment application in Al Mudhaibi Industrial City during this stage, which represents the actual launch of providing the infrastructure in the city, as well as supporting and facilitating the procedures for localising investments in it.

