Muscat: A decade ago, global was the word that defined business ambition. Global markets, global supply chains, global reach. The world seemed borderless and scale was the measure of success.

Recent years have told a different story. Tariffs, trade disputes and supply-chain congestion have exposed the fragility of long-distance interdependence. Geography has returned as a practical advantage. Across many regions, collaboration closer to home is producing results once expected only from globalization.

In Southeast Asia, coordinated industrial policies and shared digital frameworks under the ASEAN umbrella are supporting a steady rise in cross-border manufacturing and investment in regional data centres. In Africa, the African Continental Free Trade Area is creating one of the world’s largest trading zones, with the World Bank estimating it could increase intra-African trade by 33% once fully implemented. In Europe, joint energy interconnections and rail modernization projects are reinforcing resilience as much as competitiveness.

The logic applies in the Gulf as well. Regional collaboration has long been central to economic development and is gaining renewed focus as countries link energy corridors, digital infrastructure and logistics networks. With industries pursuing decarbonisation, digitalisation and diversification, cooperation is becoming both an economic and strategic necessity.

These themes will be examined at Tejarah Talks, 11:00am, Tuesday 21 October at the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture & Sciences. Discussions will bring together HH Sayyid Dr Adham Al Said, Co-Founder, The Firm; Dr Firas Al Abduwani, Director General, Renewable Energy & Hydrogen, Ministry of Energy & Minerals; and Essam Al Sharji, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, be’ah.

Moderated by Jamal Al Asmi, Creative Growth Director, Mubashir the session will explore how trade and supply-chain decisions are shaping a more connected regional economy and how cooperation in the circular economy, energy, technology and talent is redefining competitiveness.

“Regional collaboration is no longer just about shared borders or markets it’s about shared purpose,” said HH Sayyid Dr Adham Al Said. “The challenges and opportunities ahead in digital integration, energy transition and sustainable growth call for a more connected way of thinking and acting. Tejarah Talks offers a space to examine what that means in practice.”

As Oman strengthens its position as a bridge between markets and a hub for sustainable industries, Tejarah Talks will consider how regional cooperation can enhance both resilience and reach. The event will focus on practical alignment in logistics, learning, technology and governance and on how neighbouring economies can complement one another rather than compete.

In business, proximity has often been seen as a constraint. It may yet prove to be the region’s greatest advantage.

