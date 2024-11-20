The event culminated with prize distributions for the competition winners, along with certificates of appreciation for participants.

An event to promote environmental sustainability garnered enthusiastic responses, drawing significant participation from academic institutions, companies, and the art community.

With around 43 stalls of different kinds and a large corner dedicated to 26 art projects, the exhibition successfully spread the message of sustainability in daily life, addressing environmental sustainability broadly.

The participants, drawn from educational institutions, private and public companies, and some artists, attracted a crowd of no fewer than 1,500 people at the multipurpose hall of Dhofar University.

Event supervisor, Dr Mariam Anil, said the event was successful due to the strong response from educational institutions, local companies, and artists.

“A highlight of the event was the ‘Project Competition’, which invited participation from students across Oman, aiming to inspire innovative thinking and raise awareness about environmental sustainability. Themed ‘Environmental Sustainability: Innovative Solutions for a Greener Future’, the competition saw 31 teams, shortlisted from 60, present projects proposing solutions to pressing environmental challenges,” said Dr Mariam.

Participating institutions included Dhofar University, Oman College of Health Sciences, the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, and schools, underscoring the event’s national reach.

In the exhibition, 12 companies shared their practices in sustainable business, representing sectors like environmental conservation, agriculture, livestock research, small and medium enterprises, and architectural design. It provided a platform for local companies, including Dhofar University’s own Centre for Entrepreneurship and Dear Baby handmade products, to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable practices.

Adding an artistic dimension, the exhibition featured work from 26 artists—teachers and students from Dhofar University, the British School, As-Soud School, and Al Saada School for Post-Basic Education—merging creativity with environmental consciousness.

Artworks using recycled, upcycled, and natural materials communicated urgent messages on climate change, resource conservation, and sustainable living. More than an art show, the exhibition sparked dialogues about the role of art in raising environmental awareness and inspiring community action towards a greener future.

Six projects—three each from the Higher Secondary and Undergraduate categories—were declared winners after due assessment by a jury panel comprising Dr Prajoona Valsalan, Dr Shouvik Sanyal, and Dr Kavita Chavali.

In the Higher Secondary category, the winning projects were: Space Harvest (Indian School Salalah) – First Robot to clean the water from waste (Aldhiya International School) – Second Renewable Energy Solutions (Abu Firas Al-Hamdani School) – Third In the Undergraduate category, the winners were from UTAS: Sustainable waste management - turn waste into value (Salalah) – First Design and development of novel smart wet waste collection bin with an innovative idea of rewarding the users in Oman (Ibra) – Second Removal of heavy metals from oil-well produced water using agriculture waste as adsorbent: An eco-friendly approach (Salalah) – Third The event culminated in prize distributions for the competition winners, along with certificates of appreciation for participants and sponsors, recognising their contributions to the success of Sustainability Week.

The event was an initiative of Dhofar University’s College of Commerce and Business Administration (CCBA) under the guidance of faculty members and a team led by Dr Mariam Anil.

“The two-day event was organised as ‘Sustainability Week 2024’ from November 11 to 12. It has set a strong precedent for promoting sustainability within and beyond the campus, demonstrating the power of collaboration in advancing environmental goals,” Dr Mariam Anil said.

