Sur – South Sharqiyah is working on a structural master plan to guide Sur’s urban, economic, social and environmental development through 2045. The plan aims to transform the coastal city into a vibrant hub that balances modernity with authenticity, preserves cultural heritage and builds resilience to climate challenges.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is preparing the plan with support from local and international experts. It is based on detailed urban analyses and community consultations in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the National Urban Development Strategy.

As part of the preparation, the ministry held its first workshop on Wednesday under the patronage of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Ma’awali, Governor of South Sharqiyah. More than 100 participants from government bodies, the private sector and civil society institutions took part.

Key features include revitalisation of the historic city centre, development of interconnected residential neighbourhoods with integrated services, greater population density supported by efficient infrastructure, and environmentally sustainable initiatives. A concept called ‘Great Wadi’ combines flood management with the creation of green urban parks and ecological spaces.

The workshop reviewed initial projects under the plan, including the new Sur City Centre, revitalisation of the historic city centre and the Great Wadi Falij project. Participants exchanged views on development prospects, with feedback expected to strengthen public participation and ensure the plan meets local needs while supporting sustainable growth.

