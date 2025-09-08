MUSCAT - Glass made from plants has shown its ability to combat summer heat and Celluvate, an Omani startup founded in 2023, offers a solution that could serve as an alternative to traditional glass.

The startup specialises in producing eco-friendly glass substitutes. “Our focus is on utilising discarded plant matter (cellulose) extracted from green waste to create CelluGlass that aligns with customers’ preferences and aspirations. CelluGlass is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional glass, made from recycled plant-based cellulose. It provides a durable, lightweight, and shatter-resistant solution with thermal and acoustic insulation,” explained Khalid al Farsi, CEO of Celluvate.

Designed for use in construction, buildings and greenhouses, its primary value lies in reducing environmental impact while delivering high-quality performance. An interesting aspect of this glass is its ability to maintain a cool temperature.

The startup consists of five members, and the company is collaborating with be’ah for the business accelerator "Eco Innovate Oman (EiO)” to introduce the product to the market.

Their goal is to develop future strategies in the field of sustainable alternatives.

“The glass's unique feature is its ability to isolate heat and sunlight. Currently, we are using it for sunshades, doors, and windows. We are also working on clearer versions that could be used in projects where clarity is crucial, such as side windows for vehicles,” he explained.

Numerous tests have been conducted to demonstrate the strength of the plant-based glass.

“It possesses an anti-shattering feature, and when impacted with 800 kg, it breaks in a way that is not harmful to humans. This plant-based glass is 40% lighter than regular glass,” Al Farsi noted.

The concept and prototype were developed in 2023, with pilot testing conducted in a gym in Al Khuwair.

“It has been six months now, and the results are promising. It has effectively handled the summer heat,” Al Farsi emphasised.

The project aligns with the environmental goals of Oman Vision 2040, emphasising the importance of managing renewable natural resources to ensure sustainability and meet the needs of current and future generations.

