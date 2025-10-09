Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is studying models to manage and operate agricultural cities and nurseries through the private sector, as part of efforts to create a more flexible and attractive investment environment.

According to the ministry, the initiative supports national efforts to enhance investment efficiency and strengthen private sector participation in achieving food security, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

In an interview with Muscat Daily, Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Shukaili, Director of Investment at the ministry, said investment remains a key pillar of the Food Security Lab 2025, which seeks to attract quality investments and maximise the economic and social returns of agricultural, fisheries and water projects.

“The Food Security Lab focuses on reviewing the strategic investment programme approved within the Tenth Five-Year Plan,” Shukaili said. “We are assessing what has been achieved so far and exploring ways to develop it further in line with the priorities of the next phase.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

