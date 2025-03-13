Duqm: The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad) has launched its 2025-2030 strategy. The step forms part of efforts made by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) to enhance the potential of its affiliate bodies and to attract investments.

The strategy focuses on making the Sezad a preferred strategic destination for renewable energy and sustainable industries, capable of offering various business opportunities and contributing to the revitalisation of the tourism sector and the development of lifestyles. It also seeks to promote the status of the Sezad as a preferred location for living and working for local and international investors, residents and visitors.

The Sezad launched its "enhanced institutional transformation identity" at the ceremony, which also included a review of the Sezad executive plan.

