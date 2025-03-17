Al Rustaq: The completion percentage of Wadi Al Mawil Souq Project amounted to over 90% while the completion percentage of Al Wabi Souq amounted to 70%.

The two projects come within the government efforts of developing the services, achieving sustainable growth and enhancing the local economy.

The souq project of the Wilayat of Al Awabi is being built on a total area of 1,200 sq. metres and accommodates 16 commercial stores. The investment value of the project is OMR 200,000. The souq aims to provide a modern commercial centre that contributes to the trading activity in the wilayat.

The completion percentage of the souq amounted to 70% , which reflects fast pace of the construction work of the project.

Meanwhile, work is underway for completion of Wadi Al Mawil Souq at a total area of 1,800 sq. metres and will have 27 commercial stores. The investment value of the project is OMR300,000. The completion percentage of the project amounted to 92%. The two souqs are designed to include coffee shops, mosques, parking lots, open seating area, and landscaping works which all meet the needs of shoppers.

The two souqs reflect the efforts accorded by the Governorate of South Al Batinah for development of the souqs in the wilayats.

The two projects are expected to create new investment opportunities.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

