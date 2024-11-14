Duqm – The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) is proactively increasing green spaces and advocating environmental sustainability in Duqm. As part of these initiatives, SEZAD hosted a Casuarina tree-planting event to celebrate Oman Agriculture Day 2024, supported by OQ Gas Networks and Marafiq Central. Students from Al Saad International School, alongside employees from various government and private entities, participated in the event, underscoring community involvement in environmental efforts.

SEZAD has reached over 85% of its ambitious goal to plant 5,000 trees this year, with aims to complete the target by year-end. The afforestation of Sultan Qaboos Street, which spans 16 kilometers and includes three roundabouts, is now fully completed, as is the service road in the exhibition district and the airport road.

Ibrahim bin Zaher Al Rawahy, Head of the Afforestation and Gardens Department, shared that modern irrigation systems have been installed across all afforestation sites to support sustainability. Trees like the Casuarina and Poinciana, known for thriving in Duqm’s climate, were chosen to bolster the vegetation cover.

Additionally, Eng. Ahmed bin Karam al Balushi, Operations Manager at OQ Gas Networks, highlighted the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, commending SEZAD’s efforts to create a greener Duqm through collaborative community and corporate efforts.

