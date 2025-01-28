Muscat: There are around 1.1 million Indian and Bangladeshi expatriates in the country, at the end of 2024, making them the most prominent among foreign communities in the Sultanate of Oman.

There are 637,152 Bangladeshi workers in the country (-11 percent from 2023), 506,630 Indians (-2.7 percent), 317,296 Pakistanis (+10.1 percent), 44,913 Filipinos (-3.2 percent), 45,921 Egyptians (+10.3), 24,156 Sri Lankans (-12.1), 331, 110 Myanmar expatriates (+41.9 percent), 23,545 Sudanese (16.1), 23,530 Tanzanians (152,687).

Total expatriates in the Sultanate are 1,808,940, down 0.1 percent from 1.813.817 in 2023.

The total Population of the Sultanate of Oman as of December 2024 is 2,988,648 Omanis (56.68 percent) compared to 2,284,336 expatriates.

There has been a decrease of 2.2 percent in the number of births recorded in the Sultanate of Oman in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the Monthly Statistical Bulletin issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of births fell to 69,561, with the number of Omani newborns declining by 3.7 percent, compared to expatriate births which showed an increase of 11.8 percent.

