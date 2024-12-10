Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) is looking to establish a representative office in Singapore to promote Oman as a premier travel destination in key Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

The move aims to enhance Oman’s visibility as a must-visit location, strengthen trade relations and attract more visitors from the region. The appointed representative will play a crucial role in implementing Oman’s marketing strategy. This includes developing business relations, increasing awareness of Oman’s diverse offerings, and promoting the country as a top choice for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

MHT has issued a tender in this effect, with the selected firm to focus on fostering co-marketing agreements with international trade partners, educating industry stakeholders about Oman’s unique attractions and improving its presence in trade programmes.

MHT envisions a strong collaboration between Omani and Southeast Asian tourism sectors to expand product offerings and reach new market segments.

A key aspect of the exercise involves leveraging media relations to position Oman as a compelling travel destination. This includes engaging journalists, influencers, bloggers and vloggers for coverage across digital, print and broadcast platforms. The firm will also highlight Oman’s potential as a destination for MICE tourism and address any crises affecting its tourism image in these markets.

The tender emphasises close cooperation with MHT’s global communication agency to ensure cohesive brand messaging and marketing campaigns. The appointed firm will also report regularly on its activities and results to align with the ministry’s annual tourism strategy.

Interested companies are invited to submit proposals detailing their plans for business development, trade marketing and media relations. Proposals will be evaluated based on their ability to deliver impactful outcomes and expand Oman’s presence in the competitive Southeast Asian tourism market.

Tender document sale ended on December 8, while bids close on December 31. ﻿

