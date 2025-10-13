MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has announced an investment opportunity in the ICT sector, represented by a project to establish a semiconductor design company in Muscat, with a total investment cost of $30 million. The project is expected to create between 30 and 100 direct jobs within a timeframe of one to two years.

Khulood al Hadhrami, Senior Technology Investment Specialist at the Ministry, emphasised that the semiconductor industry is no longer an option but a strategic necessity due to its vital role in enhancing the efficiency of electronic devices. She explained that this industry is deeply integrated into several key sectors such as computing, healthcare, transportation, energy, defence systems and artificial intelligence, stressing that “AI would not be able to process massive volumes of data without semiconductors”.

Al Hadhrami noted that the global market is heading towards unprecedented growth in this field, with forecasts projecting that global semiconductor sales will reach $1 trillion by 2030. She added that the Ministry, in collaboration with government and private sector partners as well as international universities and companies, is working to transfer this technology to Oman by attracting foreign investments and preparing local talent to join the labour market.

She further revealed that one company has already started its operations in Oman within this field and has successfully employed more than 100 Omanis specialised in semiconductor design, in addition to signing several strategic partnerships with leading international firms.

Al Hadhrami concluded by affirming that entering this industry requires patience, significant resources and long-term investment, while expressing hope that the coming period will witness more efforts and achievements in this promising sector.

The initiative falls within Oman’s broader efforts to strengthen the ICT sector by focusing on the semiconductor industry, which represents a cornerstone of the global digital economy. The project leverages the Sultanate of Oman’s strategic location, free trade agreements and skilled human capital, supported by advanced infrastructure.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

