SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, proudly announces the return of Beirut, Lebanon, to its flight schedule, with direct flights operating twice a week starting December 3rd, 2025.

This move comes as part of SalamAir’s broader strategy to expand its regional network and enhance air connectivity across the Middle East and beyond. The reintroduction of Beirut marks a key milestone in the airline’s continued growth and commitment to offering affordable, flexible and various travel options to its customers.

Beirut is a cultural and historical gem offering stunning Mediterranean coastlines, world-class cuisine, and a rich blend of ancient and modern heritage. The city attracts tourists year-round, and its significance as a regional hub for business and leisure makes it a highly desirable destination for travelers from Oman and beyond.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir, commented: “Bringing Beirut back to our network reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening air connectivity and enhancing travel options for our guests. There is a significant Lebanese population in Oman, and currently, there are no direct flights between the two countries. Our new service aims to fill that gap, offering greater convenience and supporting increased tourism, trade, and business opportunities. This move also aligns with the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in advancing the tourism and logistics sectors and driving economic diversification. As always, we continue to expand with competitive Lite Fares and easy add-ons to ensure real value for our guests.”

H E Albert Samaha, Ambassador of Lebanon to Oman, welcomed the resumption, stating: “These long-awaited flights serve as a vital link for the Lebanese community residing in Oman and facilitate easier access to their homeland. It also paves the way for enhanced tourism, cultural interaction, and bilateral cooperation between our two nations. We sincerely thank the Civil Aviation Authority of Oman and SalamAir for realizing this shared vision.”

This addition affirms SalamAir`s role as one of the region’s fastest-growing low-cost carriers and a key contributor to Oman’s Vision 2040 goals of enhancing tourism, connectivity, and economic diversification.

Passengers can book their tickets via SalamAir’s website and the mobile app.

