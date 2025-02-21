Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s Low Fare Airline, announced its intention to add 10 additional aircrafts to its existing fleet over the coming 3 years to meet growing passenger demand.

The airline placed a formal request for 10 Airbus A320 aircraft with multiple aircraft leasing companies in order to meet its growth targets for the coming five-year period.

"Our return to our Low-Fare approach has been highly successful, with full aircraft and more demand than we can meet," Adrian Hamilton-Manns, SalamAir’s Chief Executive Officer told Oman News Agency (ONA).

“Our expansion over the next 5-years requires more aircraft to enable us to develop more domestic and regional flights, and to introduce destinations that are currently unserved by airlines. These steps will stimulate tourism to Oman and ensure faster growth in the sector. Our low-fare model is highly popular and our plans to add 10 additional aircraft over the coming 3 years is a response to the demand that we see for budget travel. We see other airlines attempting to move to this market due to the obvious demand that exists; this is positive as competition will reduce fares and benefit the consumer.”

In 2024 the airline carried over 3.2 million passengers, representing a 20% increase on 2023 passenger volume. 2024 also marked the airlines refocus on low-fares.

SalamAir will receive two new A321 aircrafts in 2025 to take the fleet size to 15. The 10 additional aircrafts will see the airline grow to 25 A320s by 2028.

