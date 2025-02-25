Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) and Palestine Exchange (PEX) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) aimed at exchanging expertise, developing systems, enhancing market integration, facilitating broker access, and improving the investment environment in both countries.

The move comes as part of efforts to strengthen mutual cooperation and develop financial markets.

Both sides emphasised that this agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening financial integration among Arab markets and aims to elevate the quality of financial services in both exchanges.

The MoC seeks to establish a joint framework for collaboration between the two markets by exchanging information and expertise, promoting dual listings and facilitating broker access to both exchanges. Additionally, it includes developing advisory services and offering specialised training programmes for employees of both stock exchanges and investors, thereby enhancing knowledge of financial markets and trading mechanisms.

The agreement also includes developing financial infrastructure and improving operational efficiency through coordinated efforts between the two parties. It aims to enhance data exchange, improve financial disclosure in accordance with global best practices, and foster cooperation in the fields of governance, sustainability, and investor education through awareness and training programs.

Both exchanges affirmed their commitment to continued joint efforts to achieve the agreed-upon objectives, serving the interests of investors and the national economies of both countries.

