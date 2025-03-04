Muscat: During its 11th meeting of the second regular convening of the 8th term held on Monday the Legal Committee of the State Council discussed the Draft law on 'Combating Human Trafficking' referred by the Council of Ministers.

During the meeting, chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mattar Al Azizi, chairman of Legal Committee in the presence of the members and a number of employees of the Secretariat General, the committee reviewed the report of Majlis Al Shura on the draft law, which comes within the Sultanate’s role in supporting human rights and its principles aimed to boost the values of justice to cover all sectors of Omani society.

The draft law on Combating Human Trafficking aims to keep abreast of the latest developments in the field and the regional and international experiences in combating such crimes.

