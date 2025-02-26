Muscat: The National Government Digital Transformation Programme – Tahawul – has made impressive strides in enhancing digital capabilities across the public sector.

By the end of November 2024, the programme recorded a 73% overall performance, up from 53% in 2023, reflecting the combined efforts of various government institutions.

The annual digital transformation report for 2024 released by Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology showed that the average performance across government institutions reached 77%, while governorates recorded 71%. In all, 49 institutions and governorates were assessed, marking a critical step towards building a digitally-enabled and efficient government.

For the first time, four government entities achieved an advanced level of digital transformation, accounting for 8% of those assessed. These included Muscat Governorate, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the National Centre for Statistics and Information, and Oman Investment Authority.

Between 2021 and 2024, a total of 2,680 out of 2,869 services were simplified, representing a 93% success rate, with 481 services simplified in 2024 alone. Over the same period, 1,700 services were digitised out of 2,523, achieving a 67% digitisation rate. In 2024, 355 services were digitised, including automated permit activities.

A key achievement of the transformation programme is the Unified Portal for Government Services, which reached a performance rate of 73%. Meanwhile, the National Digital Integration Platform recorded over 471mn data exchanges between January and November 2024 – a 73% increase from the previous year. Since its launch in 2017, approximately 1.4bn statements have been exchanged through the platform.

By November 2024, more than 26.99mn government transactions were completed digitally across 48 institutions, a significant increase from 9.43mn in 2023. The number of institutions with remote access capabilities also surged, rising to 88% in 2024 from 56% in 2023.

The government also launched 267 automatic services, streamlining procedures and improving efficiency. Beneficiary satisfaction rates across 48 institutions reached 77% in 2024.

There was also a notable improvement in institutional readiness for change, with 55% of institutions adopting approved change management plans, compared to 17% in 2023. Digital transformation projects across 57 institutions reached 66% completion by November 2024. The government’s efforts also included partnerships with 26 small and medium-sized enterprises to support the execution of digital initiatives, reinforcing the role of the private sector in driving digital transformation across Oman.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

