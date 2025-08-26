Muscat – The Port of Salalah, operated and managed by Salalah Port Services Company (SPSC), recorded strong growth in container and cargo volumes during the first half of 2025.

The port’s Container Terminal handled 2.03mn TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) between January and June 2025, compared with 1.68mn TEUs in the corresponding period last year, marking a sharp increase of 21%.

‘Container terminal throughput growth was driven by a higher number of vessel calls following the successful completion of the terminal upgrade and the phasing-in of all Gemini proforma services by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd,’ SPSC said in its financial report submitted to the Muscat Stock Exchange.

The General Cargo Terminal handled 12.91mn metric tonnes during the six-month period to June 2025, compared with 11.66mn metric tonnes a year earlier, representing growth of 11%.

‘The increase in general cargo volumes was driven by higher exports of dry bulk cargo,’ SPSC noted.

Following the successful completion of its container terminal upgrade project, the Port of Salalah reported a steady recovery in trans-shipment volumes. The infrastructure enhancements have significantly boosted the port’s handling capacity from 4.5mn TEUs to 6mn TEUs, representing an expansion of 1.5mn TEUs.

‘The Gemini network has played a pivotal role in supporting this positive trajectory, further solidifying the Port of Salalah’s position as a premier regional trans-shipment hub. While these developments have driven stable growth, we acknowledge that ongoing Red Sea operational challenges have temporarily affected our ability to consistently achieve monthly volume targets. This capacity expansion positions us well for future growth as market conditions stabilise, ensuring we remain competitive in the regional shipping landscape,’ SPSC said.

In parallel with container operations, general cargo volumes continued to demonstrate sustained growth, operating close to current capacity limits. ‘This positive trajectory necessitates focused investment in equipment upgrades and infrastructure enhancements to maintain service quality and support future expansion,’ the company added.

Dry bulk volumes – particularly gypsum exports – have shown consistent growth, reinforcing the Port of Salalah’s position as the region’s premier gypsum export hub. This specialisation complements the port’s diversified cargo portfolio while creating operational synergies across terminal assets.

SPSC’s consolidated revenue from operations for the first half of 2025 rose by 21% to RO42.42mn, up from RO35.04mn in the same period of 2024. The company’s consolidated net profit increased to RO2.48mn, compared with RO1.57mn a year earlier.

SPSC also highlighted progress in expanding its value-added services portfolio, particularly for container shipping lines, including container repair, twist-lock services, and reefer parts inventory management.

‘As part of our strategic transformation, SPSC is evolving into an integrated trade and logistics facilitator, actively enabling investment opportunities and addressing sector-specific challenges. This expanded role strengthens our position as a regional economic catalyst while creating new value streams,’ the company stated.

