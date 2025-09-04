Muscat: Convective clouds are expected to develop today over parts of Al Dakhiliyah and South Al Batinah, with the possibility of scattered thundershowers in some areas.

Along the coastal stretches of Dhofar and the adjoining mountains, low clouds continue to thicken, bringing with them intermittent drizzle that adds a touch of coolness to the air. Low-level clouds are also forecast to persist along the Arabian Sea coasts, extending into Musandam and North Al Batinah, keeping the skies partly unsettled across wide parts of the Sultanate.

In terms of temperatures, the Civil Aviation Authority’s Meteorological Centre recorded Saiq in Al Dakhiliyah as the coolest location over the past 24 hours, with the mercury dipping to 19.5 degrees Celsius. Qairoun Hairitti followed at 20.2 degrees, while Shalim and Dhalkut registered 21.8 and 22 degrees respectively. On the other hand, the highest temperature was reported in Hamra Al Drooa in Al Dhahirah at 45.3 degrees Celsius. Fahud stood close behind at 44.5 degrees, while Haima and Al Sunainah each recorded 44.3 degrees, reflecting the lingering summer heat in central and northern Oman.

