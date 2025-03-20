Muscat: The State Audit Institution (SAI) has intensified its efforts to protect public funds, promote transparency, and combat corruption, playing a crucial role in enhancing the country’s governance and aligning with Oman Vision 2040.

Tasked with overseeing financial and administrative transactions involving state-owned funds and entities under government supervision, the SAI ensures compliance with regulations outlined in the State Financial and Administrative Audit Law, issued by Royal Decree No. 111/2011.

The institution monitors entities subject to its oversight and evaluates their performance to maintain financial discipline and uphold administrative integrity.

Dr. Hamir bin Nasser Al Mahrouqi, spokesperson for the SAI, emphasised the importance of these efforts, and said: “To fulfil our role and achieve the objectives set forth in Oman Vision 2040, we are directing all our resources toward comprehensive financial oversight. This includes accounting, legal aspects, and administrative and performance audits.”

In addition to monitoring financial violations and investments, the institution is responsible for auditing all accounts of entities under its jurisdiction.

Dr. Al Mahrouqi explained that the SAI’s efforts are integral to the implementation of laws and regulations, preventing conflicts of interest, and addressing financial and administrative violations. These actions also strengthen the principles of preventive oversight and promote the efficient, effective use of public resources.

He added, “Our efforts have led to recovery, collection, and financial savings, in addition to improving institutional performance. These achievements are highlighted in our quarterly community summaries, which demonstrate the added value of the institution’s work.”

National cooperation has been a key factor in the success of the SAI’s initiatives.

Dr. Al Mahrouqi spoke about the institution’s strong partnership with various government agencies, noting the establishment of joint committees, cooperation programmes, and meetings across different functional levels. These collaborations are aimed at improving coordination, enhancing the flexibility of procedures, and facilitating the exchange of information and data.

“Through these efforts, we are ensuring the optimal use of national resources and safeguarding public funds. This national integration also contributes to the efficient implementation of laws and regulations, improving institutional performance across government bodies,” he said.

At the international level, Dr. Al Mahrouqi highlighted Oman’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with regional and international organisations dedicated to integrity and anti-corruption efforts.

The Sultanate of Oman has been particularly active in collaborating with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Secretariat of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

“The SAI participates in technical committees, benefits from international publications, and actively monitors reports and indicators from these organisations. We analyse these insights to develop plans to improve Oman’s standing in global anti-corruption initiatives,” Dr. Al Mahrouqi said.

The Sultanate’s remarkable progress in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, rising by 12 points and 20 places to rank 50th internationally, reflects this ongoing commitment.

Dr. Al Mahrouqi attributed this achievement to the collaborative efforts of the SAI and relevant government agencies, as well as the country’s focus on adopting international best practices and reviewing relevant laws to protect public funds.

“We are committed to strengthening the efficiency of our institutions and protecting public resources through comprehensive audits and the adoption of international standards,” Dr. Al Mahrouqi added.

The SAI’s work is guided by a rigorous annual plan, which is designed using a risk-based approach to prioritise issues based on their significance. This plan allows the institution to address observations, propose corrective actions, and resolve administrative violations, including those that may involve criminal offenses, in accordance with established legal procedures.

In line with regional and international agreements, including the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the SAI also plays a pivotal role in monitoring the implementation of Oman’s National Plan to Promote Integrity. It raises awareness of the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants and encourages transparency through public reporting and active community engagement.

“The publication of our community summaries, along with the receipt of complaints and reports, highlights our commitment to transparency and public partnership. We are also utilising legislative tools, such as financial disclosure by government officials, to further strengthen our efforts to protect public funds,” Dr. Al Mahrouqi said.

Dr. Al Mahrouqi stressed that these initiatives are aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s commitment to achieving sustainable development under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

“The collective efforts of government agencies, the SAI, and the broader community play an essential role in ensuring that Oman continues to make progress toward its long-term goals of financial sustainability and good governance,” Dr. Al Mahrouqi added.

