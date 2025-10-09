Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued two Royal Decrees on Wednesday reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 87/2025 establishes a special economic zone (SEZ) in the Governorate of Dhahirah.

Article 1 states that a special economic zone will be stablished in the wilayat of Ibri in the Governorate of Dhahirah. It will be named the ‘Special Economic Zone in the Governorate of Dhahirah’ in the designated land plot specified in the master plan attached to this decree.

Article 2 states that the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones will appoint the managing, operating and developing party for the Special Economic Zone in the Governorate of Dhahirah.

Article 3 states that the existing projects at the Special Economic Zone in the Governorate of Dhahirah will be granted the incentives and advantages stipulated in the Law on Special Economic Zones and Free Zones promulgated under Royal Decree No 38/2025.

Article 4 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 88/2025 establishes a Special Economic Zone in Al Rawdhah.

Article 1 states that a Special Economic Zone will be stablished in Al Rawdhah in the wilayat of Mahdha in the Governorate of Buraimi. It will be named the ‘Special Economic Zone in Al Rawdhah’ in the designated land plot specified in the master plan attached to this decree.

Article 2 states that the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones will appoint the managing, operating and developing party for the Special Economic Zone in Al Rawdhah.

Article 3 states that the existing projects at the Special Economic Zone in Al Rawdhah will be granted the incentives, advantages and exemptions stipulated in the Law on Special Economic Zones and Free Zones promulgated under Royal Decree No 38/2025.

Article 4 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

