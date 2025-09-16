Muscat: The Public Services Regulatory Authority confirmed it is closely following up on the sudden power outage that affected parts of several governorates in the Sultanate of Oman on Sunday. The Authority stated that it has formed a specialised technical team to study the incident and examine its operational and technical details.

Initial findings indicate that the outage was caused by a technical fault at one of the electricity generation plants. The Authority stressed that rumours circulating about the network being subjected to cyberattacks are unfounded.

It further clarified that the technical investigation is ongoing to determine the exact causes of the outage and to assess how quickly licensed companies responded in restoring service. The Authority affirmed that it will exercise its regulatory role as defined by law by taking the necessary legal and regulatory measures to ensure service reliability and protect subscriber rights, in accordance with the laws and regulations governing the electricity sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Authority also urged subscribers facing challenges or issues with their electricity supply to contact the licensed company directly through the call centre on 1011 ￼.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

