New York – The Sultanate of Oman today participated in the “First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Economy,” held in parallel with the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, delivered Oman’s speech. He highlighted the Sultanate of Oman’s efforts and achievements toward realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, noting that Oman has achieved 14 out of 17 goals so far, exceeding 82 percent completion.

He explained that the Sultanate of Oman is striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through renewable energy, green hydrogen production, and the circular and blue economies. He pointed to pioneering initiatives launched by Oman, including the “Oman: Sustainable Future” initiative and the “Oman Future Fund,” in addition to the “Energy Transition Fund” established by the Oman Investment Authority to stimulate the shift toward clean energy.

The Foreign Minister renewed Oman’s commitment to continuing to activate its partnerships with all nations, in line with the principles of its foreign policy, which are based on peace, coexistence, tolerance, and dialogue.

