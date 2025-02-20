MUSCAT: The Social Protection Fund (SPF) has completed the disbursement of family income support benefits to more than 53,000 beneficiaries, ensuring financial assistance for those meeting the eligibility criteria.

According to the fund, the total number of eligible cases as of February reached 53,072, with disbursements exceeding OMR 8 million. Of these, 30,810 were newly approved cases, while 22,262 were existing beneficiaries continuing to receive social security pensions.

Since the application window opened on October 20, 2024, the fund has received 31,375 applications for eligibility, underscoring the significant demand for financial support among Omani families.

The Social Protection Fund continues its efforts to enhance social welfare and provide targeted assistance to those in need, in line with the country’s broader social security initiatives.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik had allocated a Royal grant worth more than OMR178 million to support the social and economic aspects of some segments of society.

