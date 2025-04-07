Muscat: Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) has unveiled the design of the highly anticipated Club Med Musandam Resort during its participation in the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) in Berlin.

This landmark project will introduce an exclusive all-inclusive luxury experience to one of Oman’s most breathtaking destinations, reinforcing the country’s position as a premier hub for sustainable and high-end tourism, while promoting it as a vibrant, year-round destination catering to diverse traveller experiences.

A Transformational Project for Musandam

This announcement was made as part of Omran Group’s participation in the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), one of the world’s premier events for the hospitality and investment sectors.

Through its presence at IHIF, Omran Group aims to foster strategic partnerships, engage with global investors, and showcase Oman’s thriving tourism potential as a world-class destination—aligning with the national tourism strategy and reinforcing the Sultanate’s position as a leading tourism hub.

A Resort Rooted in Culture and Sustainability

As the first Club Med resort in the Middle East, Club Med Musandam embodies a vision of providing an unparalleled luxury hospitality experience rooted in sustainability.

The resort will feature 300 premium rooms, alongside a variety of wellness retreats, adventure activities, and world-class dining experiences.

Its architectural design incorporates open spaces with breathtaking views, using locally sourced materials and cutting-edge eco-friendly technologies to minimise environmental impact—positioning it as a benchmark for sustainable resort development.

Innovative Design Through Global Competition

The design was selected through the Club Med Musandam Design Competition, an international contest launched at the end of last year to elevate the resort’s appeal and sustainability. The competition attracted top architects and designers from around the

world, showcasing cutting-edge concepts that seamlessly blend luxury, environmental responsibility, and cultural authenticity.

The winning design reflects an architectural philosophy that harmonises Omani heritage with contemporary sustainable hospitality trends, drawing inspiration from Musandam’s dramatic fjords and rugged mountain terrain. The result is a breathtaking fusion of nature and culture, offering guests an immersive experience that deepens their connection to the destination’s unique environment.

The first-place award was secured by AW², a renowned architecture and interior design consultant known for its expertise in designing iconic projects, including the acclaimed Banyan Tree in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, and various prestigious projects worldwide.

The Club Med Musandam Resort is expected to play a key role in boosting tourism and strengthening Oman’s presence in the luxury hospitality sector. The project is anticipated to generate over 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in various industries.

Additionally, it will support local entrepreneurs and SMEs, further driving socioeconomic development and reinforcing Oman’s position as a destination for sustainable, high-end tourism.

Eng. Talal Al Masoudi, Senior Development Manager at Omran Group, commented: "Revealing the design of Club Med Musandam is a pivotal milestone in the resort’s development. This project reflects our vision to enrich Oman’s tourism landscape with innovative and sustainable hospitality offerings that align with global industry trends. Inspired by the country’s diverse geography and rich cultural heritage, this resort will enhance Oman’s appeal to discerning travellers seeking unique and exclusive tourism experiences."

David Vély, Vice-President Development at Club Med, commented: “This flagship project demonstrates strong environmental and human sensitivity, incorporating sustainable solutions that reinforce local integration and contribute to responsible development in harmony with the site. We believe that Club Med values and features are perfectly embodied in the project and well-tuned with what local families would like to experiment. Then, for our overseas clientele, this Club Med resort will be the perfect opportunity to discover Oman, its millennial culture and its natural beauty, whilst enjoying our premium all inclusive, family orientated experiential holidays.”

