MUSCAT: The official price of Oman oil for September delivery on Wednesday reached $70.52. The price of Oman oil decreased by 18 cents compared to Tuesday’s price of $70.70. The monthly average price of Omani crude oil for July delivery reached $63.62 per barrel, a decrease of $4.25 compared to the price for June delivery.

Meanwhile, international oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors assessed trade developments including a US tariff deal with Japan ahead of a US stocks data announcement. Brent crude futures were down 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $68.05 a barrel as of 11:19 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.78 per barrel.

Both benchmarks lost about 1% in the previous session after the EU said it was considering countermeasures against US tariffs. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US and Japan had struck a trade deal that included a 15% tariff on US imports from Japan.

“The slide (in prices) of the past three sessions appears to have abated but I don’t expect much of an upward impetus from news of the US-Japan trade deal as the hurdles and delays being reported in talks with the EU and China will remain a drag on sentiment”, said an analyst. — Agencies

