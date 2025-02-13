Muscat: In cooperation with Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) launched14 initiatives on improving the business environment on Wednesday.

The initiatives aim to develop the governorates economically and help in expanding the base of economic diversification.

The initiatives were launched as part of a "Strategic Approaches Developmental Session”.

The closing ceremony of the session was attended by Dr. Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri, Head of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rowas, Chairman of OCCI Board of Directors, heads of sectoral committees and specialists from the authorities concerned.

Al Rowas said that the development session stems from the OCCI’s ongoing efforts to support the private sector and enhance its role in the national economy.

He pointed out that the session sought to attract an elite group of experts, business owners and relevant parties to ensure the implementation of programmes and projects that are in line with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040, with the prime aim of achieving sustainable economic development.

The session reflects the OCCI’s commitment to the approach of dialogue and communication with different parties involved in developing the business environment and strengthening strategic partnerships, said Al Rowas. “Such efforts contribute to the realisation of qualitative initiatives that support the competitiveness of the Omani economy, opening up new vistas for the private sector,” Al Rowas observed.

Zakaria bin Abdullah Al Saadi, CEO of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explained that the new approach adopted by the Chamber is based on discussion sessions and joint work to develop initiatives in partnership with various actors in the public and private sectors for supporting the national economy and enhancing the role of the Chamber and the private sector in development.

He pointed out that this workshop was held in cooperation with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, to ensure that the Chamber’s strategic directions are consistent with national priorities.

The CEO of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry confirmed that the Chamber, in cooperation with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, has developed a detailed plan to implement these initiatives in a way that ensures achieving the desired impact using a clear methodology aimed at enhancing the Chamber’s efforts in serving the private sector.

Khalfan bin Suleiman Al Bahri, Director of the Office for Follow-up of the Implementation of Oman Vision 2040 at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that the development cycle of strategic directions witnessed in-depth discussions and a comprehensive analysis of the initiatives that emerged from the three pillars.

He explained that the Chamber established the Office for Follow-up of the Implementation of Oman Vision 2040, which includes following up on the implementation of detailed plans for the initiatives emerging from this cycle and other strategic programmes.

