Muscat – Two new industrial cities will be established in the wilayats of Shinas and Suwaiq in North Batinah governorate, according to Mohammed Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah.

Speaking about the projects, Kindi said that a tender has already been issued for the construction of the industrial city in Suwaiq, while work on the Shinas industrial city will begin soon. The two projects, he said, will be integrated with nearby ports, logistics hubs, and free zones to strengthen North Batinah’s position as a key investment destination in Oman.

He added that work is also progressing on the railway link between Oman and the United Arab Emirates, which will enhance logistics efficiency and contribute to economic growth between the two countries.

On the development of Sohar Airport, Kindi said the Civil Aviation Authority is finalising the design of a new passenger terminal, after which a tender for construction will be issued.

He noted that the Governor’s Office has developed a comprehensive vision based on the governorate’s economic and logistical strengths. Non-oil activities grew by 16% between 2022 and 2023, and by about 5.6% between mid-2023 and mid-2024. Total revenues reached more than RO4.4bn, covering services, industry, agriculture, and fisheries. The service sector generated RO2.4bn, while industry accounted for RO1.8bn, and agriculture and fisheries RO159mn.

North Batinah’s population has reached 925,000, the highest number of Omanis among all governorates. Kindi said this provides a strong workforce and serves as an incentive for investors. Foreign investments reached US$6.4bn in 2024, with US$1.7bn recorded in the first half of this year, creating new job opportunities and driving economic diversification.

The governorate’s budget, he said, focuses on supporting small businesses, creating jobs, and improving infrastructure, including parks, gardens, and internal roads. He added that efforts to develop government employees’ skills are helping to improve services and accelerate development, in line with the government’s decentralisation policy.

Kindi highlighted the importance of hosting investment events such as the Sohar Investment Forum, organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Governor’s Office and other entities. The first edition attracted investors from around the world, and preparations are underway for the second edition in early 2026, expected to further stimulate investment and tourism. The governorate currently has 58 hotel establishments.

He said investment projects have had a positive impact on local communities, creating jobs, supporting SMEs, and funding social initiatives such as parks, markets, community centres, and healthcare facilities.

The municipal sector, Kindi added, has implemented several projects, including the expansion of the vehicle sales complex in Suhar’s Al Awahi area, the development of Liwa’s main entrance, road maintenance projects, and the upgrade of the commercial market in Shinas. Other works include the rehabilitation of Wadi Hassoun in Suhar and the Al Durra project in Al Khaboura.

To promote local tourism, North Batinah Municipality is developing new recreational facilities in Al Khaboura, including Al Dhuwair Park, Sakhiyat Park, and Al Baks Park. These projects aim to enhance community life and provide quality leisure spaces for residents.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

