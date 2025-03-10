Prices of essentials, fruits and vegetables in all public markets are under control, as observed by the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA).

A number of price controlling mechanisms are currently in place to keep prices of essential goods, fruits and vegetables under control during the holy month of Ramadhan and no unvalidated hike in prices is so far visible, according to the CPA.

“Prices of various essentials, fruits and vegetables at the central market of Khazaen are well controlled and no undue hike whatsoever is visible,” said a representative from the Consumer Services and Market Watch department at the CPA.

There were complaints that the price of onions and other fruits and vegetables were on the rise over the past two weeks as the demand went high.

“There has been a slight shortage of supply of some fruits and vegetables in the beginning of the month as we import them from two or three countries and when the supply was affected as the production there went down, we sourced them from other countries and the demand has been met,” he added.

The CPA has earlier warned vendors against hiking prices of essentials without the permission of the Authority.

“We are closely monitoring the prices of essentials, including fruits and vegetables at both the wholesalers and retailers and we had discussions with major business entities in the market. Anyone found to be violating the rules will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Consumers can report on toll free numbers 80079009 or 80077997.

