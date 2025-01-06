Muscat – Nama Water Services (NWS) has confirmed that partial collapse of a wastewater treatment collection basin at Nizwa Wastewater Treatment Plant, which led to significant flooding in Nizwa Souq on Friday, has been contained.

The collapse resulted from a rupture in the pipe feeding the treatment basin, causing overflow of treated sewage water into the lake of Wadi Kalbu and surrounding areas, including Nizwa Souq. NWS assured residents that treatment operations continued without interruption while the site was secured.

Abdullah bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, CEO of Operations and Maintenance at NWS, reassured the public that the water released was triple-treated and free of any harmful contaminants and odour. He emphasised the fact that there was no environmental damage from the water flow posing no threat to the local ecosystem.

In response to the incident, a committee has been formed to assess the damage caused by the collapse, which is working in coordination with Dakhliyah Governor’s Office, Nizwa Municipality, Nizwa Market Administration, and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nuaimi informed that the team is working diligently to assess losses and damages, and that affected parties will be compensated based on the assessment report.

Established in 2008, Nizwa Wastewater Treatment Plant processes around 11,000m3 of water daily and uses advanced technologies to ensure high-purity water treatment in line with international standards.

