Muscat - The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) has launched new investment opportunities in four concession areas for local and international companies to compete in as part of the 2025 mining bidding round.

This comes as part of its efforts to boost investment in the mining sector and increase its contribution to the national economy, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The offered areas include four sites with promising geological potential, distributed across a number of governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. These include area (D-11) in Al Buraimi Governorate, with an area of ​​1,084 square kilometers.

Initial studies indicate the presence of copper, gold, silver, and chromite ores, in addition to basalt and gabbro rocks. Area (E-22) in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, with an area of ​​810 square kilometers, has initial indications of the presence of copper, gold, silver, and chromite ores, in addition to basalt and gabbro.

It was also represented in the area (B-14) in the South al Batinah Governorate, which is the largest with an area of ​​2,673 square kilometers, and the data indicates the presence of copper, gold, silver, and chromite ores, in addition to industrial rocks such as basalt and gabbro, and the area (H-51) in the Al Wusta Governorate, with an area of ​​4,181 square kilometers, and it has indicators of a group of industrial minerals such as silica, salt, and kaolin.

The competition has been opened according to announced procedures that ensure equal opportunities for all qualified companies.

The Ministry will provide all technical and geological data to investors wishing to apply for these tenders via the "Taqa" digital platform.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals affirmed that this tour comes within the context of its ongoing efforts to enable investment in the sector and maximize the benefits of the Sultanate of Oman's abundant mineral resources. This is achieved by providing an attractive and organized investment environment based on transparency and competition, which contributes to diversifying sources of income and enhancing the sector's added value.

