Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has launched a programme called ‘Solar Energy – Sustainable Harvest’ in cooperation with Nafath Renewable Energy Company and Development Bank to expand the use of renewable energy in Oman’s farms.

The programme encourages farmers and agricultural investors to adopt solar energy as an alternative to conventional electricity, reducing costs and supporting the country’s goals for food security and environmental sustainability.

A ministry official said the programme aims to help farmers cut operational expenses while improving productivity and promoting clean energy use in agriculture. “By integrating solar power into farm operations, we seek to ensure sustainable food production and reduce pressure on traditional power sources,” the MAFWR official added.

According to the ministry, the programme will support the installation of solar energy systems on agricultural lands across the sultanate to lower electricity consumption and enhance farming efficiency.

Priority will be given to farms producing vegetables and fruits that support national food security, those with greenhouses and modern irrigation systems, and projects that contribute directly to sustainable agricultural production.

Required documents to join the programme include proof of land ownership or usufruct rights, commercial registration (for companies), a site map with coordinates, four recent electricity bills, and photographs of the site. Applicants must also demonstrate financial solvency and provide proof of membership of Oman Agricultural Association.

Farm owners managing their projects full-time may also qualify for interest-free financing from Development Bank.

“The programme marks a significant step towards increasing the sustainable use of natural resources in Oman’s agriculture sector, helping farmers harness solar energy to build a more efficient and resilient food production system,” the MAFWR official said.

Applications are open through the official portal https://t.co/t3rIs9Xi8t until December 9.

