MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Maartje Peters, Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Sultanate of Oman, at his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Al Numani wished the ambassador success in carrying out her duties.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to fulfil the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries.

