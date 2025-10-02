Muscat: The Tender Board approved on Wednesday approved projects worth

RO 279, 753, 234 worth under the chairmanship of Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Tender Board, on Wednesday.

The projects approved by the Tender Board included the sanction of RO8,959,425 for the construction of Muttrah Square.

The Muttrah Square project, which won first place in the Bilarab Bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design, will enter the tender stage for implementation in the first quarter of next year.

The Muttrah Square project won first place in the Bilarab Bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design in the competition aimed to invite designers and architects to propose a unique landmark for the area, taking into the 50 years of the Sultanate of Oman’s Renaissance and the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The Muttrah Square project is expected to raise the value of Muttrah with a unique landmark, where an iconic bridge in the middle of the square is designed in the form of a bird over the sea. The project was prepared and designed by Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghadhami, Omaima bint Mahmoud al Hinai and Abdullah bin Saleh al Bahri.

The bridge captures the famous landmarks of Muttrah in one frame and will be surrounded by a mixed-use plaza that includes a dancing fountain, retail stores and cafes, with lights that blend with the waves of the sea.

The project will be an added value to the Port Sultan Qaboos Waterfront, which is expected to undergo major innovation in the coming years, with the work on the Cable Car project progressing well.

