The Oman Investment Authority (OIA) announced the completion of 14 high-quality national projects with an investment value exceeding RO450 million, distributed across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, adding approximately 1,350 new jobs in vital sectors, including food security, manufacturing industries, and water.

In the water sector, Nama Water Services Company implemented 4 vital projects in several governorates, which are projects to strengthen the water transmission line in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, North and South Al Batinah Governorates, and North and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates, to raise the efficiency of water supplies to areas with high population density and rapid industrial growth in the governorates, and to meet the increasing demand until 2040.

The project included the establishment of a transmission network linking stations and a number of states, in addition to strategic reservoirs and pumping stations.

The total cost exceeded RO408 million, and achieved local value exceeding RO112 million through contracting with local companies and suppliers, of which more than RO44 million went to small and medium companies. The project also provided 698 direct job opportunities for Omanis.

The Liwa Plastics Industries Complex, in cooperation with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, attracted 9 private sector projects with a total value of RO39 million.

The OQ Group supplies these projects with polymer material from the Liwa Plastics Industries Complex, and they are scheduled to start their operational processes by the end of this year. This initiative adds more than 500 direct and indirect jobs, in addition to achieving self-sufficiency in industrial products, as these projects produce a diverse range of advanced polymer applications, including engineering polymers, packaging materials, medical materials, automotive parts, and engineering industry products.

This initiative aims to promote economic diversification, attract foreign direct investment, and support investment in industries that meet the needs of local markets, in addition to keeping pace with the Oman Investment Authority’s directions to enhance local value by empowering the private sector, localizing local industries, and developing small and medium enterprises.

Oman Agriculture Development Company implemented the Dates Industrial Complex project in the state of Nizwa for RO17 million, which is an integrated center for post-harvest operations, starting from transportation, sterilization, and storage, up to sorting, packing, and processing industries, according to the highest standards of quality and food safety.

The complex extends over an area of ​​35,000 sqm, with an annual production capacity of up to 30,000 tons.

The complex features an integrated environmental design based on solar energy and water recycling, and includes processing halls and production facilities that extend over 18,000 square meters, in addition to an integrated weighing and shipping station, making it a specialized center for receiving dates, vegetables and fruits from farmers.

The project also contributes to marketing date products through three brands: “Tamra” for luxury products, “Nizwa” for the local market, and “Zad Al Dar” for wholesale; this has enabled Omani products to reach consumers through multiple channels, including cafes, shopping centers, and direct sales outlets. The complex also provided 150 job opportunities, distributed between direct and indirect jobs.

These projects fall under the “National Development Portfolio,” which manages the investments of the Oman Investment Authority within the Sultanate of Oman.

It consists of more than 160 holding and subsidiary companies operating in various vital economic sectors.

The portfolio focuses on 8 key priorities, including achieving financial sustainability, stimulating growth in selected sectors, enhancing their contributions to the gross domestic product, attracting investments, implementing exit programs for integration with the private sector, supporting local content, promoting integration between companies, and applying the principles of corporate governance and transparency in line with global best practices.

